Park’s “Ridge Runner” train closed until further notice due to flooding

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Memorial Day flash flooding put much of Bluefield, West Virginia underwater, including parts of the Bluefield City Park. Now that the flood waters have receded, the park is almost back to normal. However, the Ridge Runner, the train that used to take visitors around the park, has been closed until further notice. Rick Showalter, the Director of Bluefield, West Virginia Parks and Recreation, says if nothing is done by the end of the summer, they have the potential to lose out on ten to fourteen thousand dollars. Luckily, the train itself was relatively untouched by the flood water, however, the Showalter says the washed-out tracks and damage to the north bridge the train uses to cross the river have rendered the Ridge Runner inoperable.

“...It’s washed out in sections where the rock is... And so, that has to be repaired. But the bridge structure itself, the bridge abutment under the bottom where all the rock and the support and everything is, it was washed away, and so that’s what has to be repaired,” says Showalter.

Showalter says engineers have declared the park’s other bridges to be completely safe. However, he advises park visitors to stay off the train bridge near the front of the park. He adds, there is not yet a time frame for when the Ridge Runner will return.

