Mine search for missing man paused


Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was found near the Rock View & Skin Fork areas(Pineville Police Department)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: According to the Director of the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety, Frank Foster, mine rescue teams have paused their efforts following a two-day, extensive search of an abandoned mine in Wyoming County.

He said two to four person crews have been working around the clock in search of David Hess, but to no end. Foster said crews are also encountering extremely dangerous roof conditions and high coal seams in the mine. At this point in the investigation, he said it is also still unclear whether Hess is actually in the mine.

--------------------------------------------------

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A search is currently underway for a missing person in Wyoming County.

The Pineville Police Dept. is taking the lead on the investigation, with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. assisting.

According to a release from the Pineville Police Dept., David McKinley Hess, 50, was reported missing by family members on June 11, 2023. It said family members led police to an abandoned mine where Hess’ ATV was found at entrance near the Rock View/ Skin Fork area of Wyoming County.

A team from the West Virginia Office of Mine Safety and Training will soon be conducting a search of the mine.

