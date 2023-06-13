Mercer County Health Dept. gives health advice for Men’s Health Month

MCHD lists several issues affecting men’s health both locally and nationally
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -June is Men’s Health Month, a month dedicated to addressing health issues that men face. We spoke to Bonnie Allen, Registered Nurse and Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, who says there are many health issues plaguing men in West Virginia and across the United States. She says cancer and heart disease are the biggest killers along with unintentional injuries and obesity also affecting men more than women. Mental health is another concern with high levels of stress leading to depression, anxiety and, in many cases, suicide. She says it’s important to talk to your doctor about the issues you are facing, but sometimes men put off checkups or ignore their problems completely which could mean the difference between life and death.

“There is nothing wrong with getting a routine physical and... talking to your doctor and talking to your doctor about your physical and mental well-being...” says Allen, “...My dad would not go to the doctor. He died at the age of 48 from a heart attack. …I had seen him having chest pain, and I know mom told him to he needed to go to the doctor, but he would put it off.”

Allen says, a head-to-toe physical can help detect things like heart disease, cancer, and even asthma, adding, without early detection, a mild problem has the potential to become a serious problem.

