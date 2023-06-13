Mercer County Board of Education employee is recognized for earning the county nearly $650,000

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - During Monday’s Mercer County Board of Education meeting West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey presented the Leona Ketz Award to Julienne Smith.

Smith is the Accounts Payable Supervisor for Mercer County. She was recognized for her outstanding work by earning nearly $650,000 in cash rebates with her use of the counties P-Card (purchasing card). The state auditor’s office set up the P-Card Program to help protect local governments from fraud and offer an incentive in the form of a rebate.

In 2022, Mercer County Board of Education used this form of transaction for nearly $10 million in payments earning the county $647,000 in rebates to go back towards helping students and educators. Smith says, “every year I have a different goal and I’m a very competitive person, so I always want to stretch that goal.”

State Auditor JB McCuskey says this program is a big win for Mercer County Schools. “It provides a huge amount of rebate back to local governments. And today we are celebrating Julienne Smith who is one of the treasurers here for the school board and they have reached the almost seven hundred thousand dollars of rebate as of today that she has brought back into the schools to help students and teachers and the education here in Mercer County.”

This was the third time the West Virginia State Auditor’s office has presented this award. The award was named after the first recipient from McDowell County Schools Director of Finance Leona Ketz.

