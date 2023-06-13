Man accused of shooting at officer arraigned
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The man accused of shooting at an Olive Hill officer on Monday, June 12 was arraigned Tuesday morning.
Wesley Cornell waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 10 days, agreeing to schedule the hearing for June 27.
Cornell’s bond was set at $1,000,000.
Olive Hill Police say a SWAT team arrested Cornell just after 1:30 Tuesday morning along Laurel Creek Rd. in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Cornell is accused of shooting at an Olive Hill officer around 3:15 on Monday afternoon in a parking lot near the intersection of Cross and Railroad streets.
According to Kentucky State Police, a shot was fired into the officer’s cruiser, shattering the window of the vehicle.
The officer’s arm was hit by the broken glass.
The officer had a non-life-threatening arm injury and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Cornwell is facing wanton endangerment.
