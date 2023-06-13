Little Creek Road to be close for bridge repairs

Bridge repair generic
Bridge repair generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 16, Little Creek Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 7.32 to 7.33 beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, through Thursday, June 16, 2023, for a structure and deck replacement.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Dublin man hit and killed by train
Mercer County Board of Education employee is recognized for earning the county nearly $650,000
