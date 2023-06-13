Little Creek Road to be close for bridge repairs

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 16, Little Creek Road, will have a bridge closure at milepost 7.32 to 7.33 beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, through Thursday, June 16, 2023, for a structure and deck replacement.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

