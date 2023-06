RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A free fireworks show is set to be held at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Saturday, July 2.

This event will also include a baseball game with the West Virginia Miners facing off against the Lafayette Aviators

According to WV Miners, this will be the biggest firework show in southern West Virginia.

