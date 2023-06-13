Former Raleigh County Schools Superintendent to be named WVSSAC Executive Director

David Price, former Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools
David Price, former Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools(WVVA)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Former Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price is set to become the WVSSAC Executive Director in July. He will be replacing Executive Director Bernie Dolan.

Price is a Boone County native who served as a teacher, coach, Assistant Principal, and Principal before he assumed the role of Raleigh County school administrator.

He served on the Executive Committee for the West Virginia Secondary School Principals Association, was the Superintendent Representative for the WVSSAC Board of Review for the past five years, was Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education Office of School Improvement and Principal Leadership, and is a member of the West Virginia Coaches Association.

The WVSSAC said that his experience, training, and knowledge, combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and lead initiatives, will help build on the past success of the WVSSAC and deliver a promising future for the student-athletes of West Virginia.

