Dublin man hit and killed by train

(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dublin man has died after being hit by a train Monday.

It happened on Norfolk Southern tracks in the area of 5982 Old Route 11, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who was hit and killed has been identified as Brian Chrisley, 39.

The incident remains under investigation. Dublin Police, Dublin Fire and Pulaski County Public Safety aided in Monday’s response.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mugshots of Concetta Karen Chavis (L) and Alexander Baab (R)
Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction

Latest News

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m....
Turnpike traffic backed up following two tractor trailer accidents