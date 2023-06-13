Bramwell municipal election planned for Tuesday

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Bramwell is set to hold their municipal election Tuesday. Voters in Bramwell in Mercer County will decide on their town recorder, city council members, and mayor. All those offices are on the ballot. We reached out to the two people seeking the mayor’s office in Bramwell, but incumbent Louise “Lou” Stoker decline an on camera interview, saying she was following some advice she’d received. Her challenger, Grant Bennett, did grant an interview.

“So, I decided to run for mayor because... I’ve been living here for a few years, and I decided that some change could be done to improve the town. And one of the first things... My concern is for the office is transparency with the town government, make sure that we’re transparent with the residents, and I just feel like...That could be done better as well as my main focus is trying to keep our town beautiful and preserve its history... And improve on top of that,” says Bennett.

Again, we did make an effort to give both candidates for mayor the opportunity to speak with us. Voters in Bramwell will make their choices at the ballot box.

There are other offices to be decided in Bramwell as well. Jessica Rush and Elizabeth L. Brown Tillery are running for Recorder. Susan Lance Troutner, Mandy Fink, Jackie Shahan, John Petrulis, Rufus Morgan, Dennis Marcello, Kelly Goins, and Kelly Murphy Eller are running for Council.

Those planning on voting tomorrow can cast their ballots at the Bramwell Town Hall. Voting opens at 6:30 am and closes at 7:30 pm.

