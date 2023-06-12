A warm welcome home for the Lady Bulldogs!

By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Bulldogs softball team are class 2 softball champions in Virginia! It’s the first softball championship in school history. It’s also the first state title for Tazewell athletics since 1986.

Tazewell beat the James River Lady Knights 5-2 in Troutville, Virginia on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs received a warm welcome home Saturday night outside Back of the Dragon. Mayor Michael Hoops congratulated them, and there was a parade with local fire trucks and police cars.

WVVA was there to capture the magic. We want to congratulate the Lady Bulldogs on their state title! Great job!

Tazewell High School Softball champs
Tazewell High School Softball champs(WVVA News)

