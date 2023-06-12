Tour boat carrying 36 people capsizes in Lockport, New York, cave

FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — A tour boat with 36 people on board capsized during a cave tour Monday, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles northeast of Niagara Falls, at about 11:30 a.m. The tours take visitors on an underground boat ride illuminated only by small lights.

“Crews are working to assist all parties safely out of the area,” police said in a press release.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County
North-South Football ASG
Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash

Latest News

Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport, didn’t reach runway
Environmental officials killed a moose in Connecticut after it wandered onto the grounds of a...
Environmental officials kill moose after it wanders onto Connecticut airport
Myrlie Evers, civil right leader and widow of slain civil rights icon Medgar Evers,...
60 years after Medgar Evers’ murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
Court Generic
Fayette County couple pleads guilty to federal drug crimes