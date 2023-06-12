Tips to limit encounters with bears

Black Bear
Black Bear(Contributed)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bear sightings may be more common during this time of the year according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. That’s because of a lack of natural food options and breeding season for the animals.

Foods like berries won’t be ripe for a few weeks which can cause bears to look for alternative food options like trash and pet food. Colin Carpenter is the Black Bear Project Leader for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. He says people should try not to leave trash cans or cat and dog food outside.

Carpenter says if you do see a bear, you should make some noise to let it know that you are nearby. He says typically the bear will go away.

“They’re not coming around to try to attack your pet or anything else. They’re being attracted to something that we’ve got there that we’re either feeding to our pet or other wildlife or things that we eat our self. They’re omnivorous, they’re classified as a carnivore but they’re primarily vegetarians but they’ll take advantage of anything they can get their mouths on,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says it is uncommon for bears to attack people. He says people should also take down bird feeders when bears are active.

For more information on how to deal with bears you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County
North-South Football ASG
Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game

Latest News

Mugshots of Concetta Karen Chavis (L) and Alexander Baab (R)
Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction
Patchwork Quilters
Monday deadline for quilt submissions as Patchwork Quilters host 11th jamboree
Leonard Beckett shows off his handmade wooden lamp.
98-year-old WWII veteran sells handmade wooden crafts
Samuel Rose, of Martinsburg, is the first person to be placed on the FBI’s new Regional...
West Virginia man first to be placed on new FBI Regional Fugitive list