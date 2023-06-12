Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A search is currently underway for a missing person in Wyoming County.

The Pineville Police Dept. is taking the lead on the investigation, with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. assisting.

According to Sheriff Brad Ellison, mine rescue teams are currently searching an abandoned mine and they have an officer with them.

A press release is expected shortly from Pineville Police Chief Zach Helmandollar.

