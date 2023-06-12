Police officer shot in eastern Ky.; KSP issues shelter-in-place

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident, reported around 3:15 p.m., happened on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area, and the suspect was not seen. There is no physical description of the suspect at this time.

The officer was airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. Police say he was shot in the arm and is expected to be OK. He was alert and talking as he was being transported.

Police are doing an all-call with different departments at the scene for the suspect, who’s on the run.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd., and Route 2 are to also shelter in place, according to KSP.

The incident, reported around 3:15 p.m., happened on Scott Street.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County
North-South Football ASG
Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game

Latest News

Tazewell High School Softball champs
A warm welcome home for the Lady Bulldogs!
There's a special limited-time meal and shake to celebrate the purple fuzzy character's birthday.
Celebrate Grimace’s birthday with a sweet purple treat
Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Elkins and Jane Lew on Monday to address high school...
Senator Capito addresses students at Boys and Girls State
Beckley Police Department's Junior Police Academy
Beckley Police Department holds annual Junior Police Academy
Black Bear
Tips to limit encounters with bears