Monday deadline for quilt submissions as Patchwork Quilters host 11th jamboree

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Today is the deadline to submit your crafted quilt for the 11th annual Patchwork Quilters jamboree.

Submissions are being accepted from 10 AM - 6 PM on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Graham High School’s gym located at 210 Valley Dale Street in Bluefield, VA.

The quilt show is taking place June 16-17th from 10 AM - 6 PM as well as the same location.

Jennifer Payne with Patchwork Quilters stopped by with details.

Watch in the interview above.

