Fayette County couple pleads guilty to federal drug crimes

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Valerie A. Angel, 58, and Christopher Lee Miller, 61, both of Mount Carbon, plead guilty to federal drug crimes. Angel pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of cocaine, and Miller pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, Angel admitted to distributing three packages each containing 3.5 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant at the Mount Carbon residence she shared with Miller on July 11, 2019. Miller admitted to arranging the transaction by telephone earlier that day and accepting $600 from the confidential informant in exchange for the cocaine distributed by Angel.

Angel and Miller further admitted to selling cocaine to the confidential informant on 10 other occasions between July 15, 2019, and October 24, 2019, at their residence. Angel or Miller arranged each of these transactions over the telephone with the confidential informant, and shared the responsibilities and benefits of distributing the cocaine.

Angel and Miler are scheduled to be sentenced on September 6, 2023, and each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

