As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe

Gamers are often asked to turn off antivirus software while downloading a suspicious file
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Cyber criminals launched more than 7 million attacks on children by exploiting popular gaming titles in 2022, according to cyber security company Kaspersky. The company saw an increase in phishing pages that mimic popular games like RobloxMinecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Experts say scammers create these fake gaming sites to entice kids to click on links, with the end goal of installing malware on parents’ devices.

Kurt Baumgartner is a principal security researcher with Kaspersky’s Global and Research Analysis Team. He said to remind your children over and over not to give out any personal information, like their name or location, on game chats.

“One rule parent’s can help lay down is tell their kids, you know, if there’s a chat going on, you’re not to click on links that strangers or other players are sending you. So, stay away from those,” Kaspersky said.

Baumgartner mentioned it’s not just gaming sites. Cyber criminals are latching on to whatever is popular.

“Whether it’s a new album by Taylor Swift or a new movie that’s coming out that’s hugely popular, they’re going to try to latch onto that popularity and try to get their software installed on different and different systems,” he explained.

Kaspersky has an online safety guide for children that includes tips such as:

  • Consider using a parental control app for online access
  • Communicate often with children about online safety
  • Only allow online activities in a family or common room so it is easier to keep an eye on online activities
  • Ensure you are using a good and updated antivirus software
  • Create family ground rules for online activities

To report suspicious activities or cybercrime, file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: VSP releases names in fatal Tazewell Head Start bus crash
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County
North-South Football ASG
Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game

Latest News

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
Student loan payments to resume in October
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut
The tiny cat was trapped on the side of a busy highway between a concrete barrier and...
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway
Trooper saves tiny kitten from busy highway
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar