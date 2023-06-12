A cool and unsettled start to the week

Showers are falling across the region this morning but should start to taper off around lunchtime. Temperatures will remain below average in the 60s all day, and it’ll feel even cooler when you factor in the breeze.

Tonight, we should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

A drier and warmer day is in store for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides by our area. Hit-or-miss showers are expected as temperatures top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Some spotty showers are possible late week, but most should stay dry with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

