A cool and unsettled start to the week

Temperatures will only top off in the 60s today
Scattered showers are expected today, especially throughout the morning hours.
Scattered showers are expected today, especially throughout the morning hours.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers are falling across the region this morning but should start to taper off around lunchtime. Temperatures will remain below average in the 60s all day, and it’ll feel even cooler when you factor in the breeze.

Scattered showers are expected this morning before we dry out this afternoon.
Scattered showers are expected this morning before we dry out this afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A drier and warmer day is in store for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper...
We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns on Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides by our area. Hit-or-miss showers are expected as temperatures top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Showers will return on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves closer to our region.
Showers will return on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves closer to our region.(WVVA WEATHER)

Some spotty showers are possible late week, but most should stay dry with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
North-South Football ASG
Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game
Lady Bulldogs win Tazewell athletics’ first state title since 1986, defeating James River 5-2
Tazewell softball claims first ever state title

Latest News

WVVA Weather
Tonight we could see some thunderstorms around midnight
Thunderstorms possible tonight as frontal system pushes through
Some areas could see some flooding, so stay weather aware Sunday evening
Quiet tonight with storms on the way tomorrow
WVVA Weather