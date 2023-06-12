Celebrate Grimace’s birthday with a sweet purple treat

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDonald’s character many ‘90s kids grew up with and loved is also growing up! Grimace is celebrating a birthday!

Starting June 12, you can get in on the fun, not with a birthday cake, but rather with another sweet treat, a purple milkshake! The fast-food giant announced this month that the shake is part of a limited-edition meal.

You’ll get a choice of a big mac or 10-piece nuggets and fries. If you love merchandise, you can find socks and t-shirts online here.

On Tues. June 13 and Wed. June 14, if you visit McDonald’s Instagram story and share of photo of your favorite birthday memory through the “add yours” sticker, McDonald’s is donating $5 for every photo to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. They’ll donate up to $200,000.

McDonald’s also explains a bit about Grimace for those who are curious saying “for those just realizing how little you actually know about your purple pal...Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, Aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O’Grimacey!) What exactly is Grimace? Perhaps we’ll never know...”

To learn more about Grimace’s birthday special, including a free video game for kids involving Grimace, go here.

