Beckley Police Department holds annual Junior Police Academy

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday marked the beginning of the Beckley Police Department’s annual Junior Police Academy.

The free, week-long training is for students ages 11 to 14 and is held at the Beckley PD headquarters on Neville Street. Here, law enforcement is able to teach kids in a classroom setting with demonstrations and hands-on training scenarios.

Other first responders also help with the lessons, and Monday’s involved calling 911. Kids learned about their phones’ ability to communicate with 911 dispatchers in unique ways, like through texting. They also communicated with dispatchers using a two-way radio system and even learned what information is the best to give 911 in case of an emergency.

“We try to educate them, you know. What the dispatcher’s doing...Some of the main questions were looking for, and, you know, that main question is location, you know, where are you at in your emergency,” shared Director of 911 and Emergency Management for Raleigh County John Zilinski.

As the head of Emergency Management for the county, Zilinksi says it’s important for kids to be comfortable calling for help...if they need it.

“It gives them a sense of security to not be afraid to call 911, to not think that they’re going to get in trouble for calling 911.”

The Junior Police Academy is open to middle school students, as well as incoming high school freshmen. Sergeant David J Bailey with the Beckley PD says age plays a key role in the academy’s efficiency.

“[The] biggest thing with the kids is getting out when they’re young, teach them, ‘Hey, I’m a human being, too.’ You see us out here, and you can come up and talk to us if you need someone to talk to. That is one of the biggest goals for law enforcement is positive communication with the communities.”

And while no one wants to think of a child being involved in an emergency situation, Bailey says it will happen.

“It may take a week; it may take a month; it may take two years,” he says, adding that- when the time does come- these kids will be ready and educated to face it.

Throughout the week, the students will also learn how to perform proper CPR, what happens at DUI checkpoints and even how to process evidence.

Click here to learn more about the Beckley PD’s Junior Police Academy. This year’s second session will be held the week of June 26.

