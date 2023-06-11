Thunderstorms possible tonight as frontal system pushes through

Showers are starting to pop up in our area, and as we head into the overnight hours, rain will be come more numerous. There is a chance of a few rumbles of thunder overnight, timing looks to be right around midnight. The severe risk is low, though we could still see some stronger storms.

Tonight we could see some thunderstorms around midnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Parts of our area are under a marginal risk (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see some heavy rain along with some of the stronger storms. This could lead to some localized flooding issues, as some of our region remain under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. We could also see some stronger thunderstorms too with gusty winds. Stay weather aware this evening.

Strong rainfall is possible tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Monday morning, a lot of the energy for thunderstorms will be gone. We could still see a few rumbles of thunder, but most of us will just be seeing a steady rain through the morning. By the afternoon hours, the low-pressure system will be on its way out, leaving us with just some isolated showers through the rest of the day.

Tomorrow is going to start off rainy, but we'll dry up by the afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be cooling down Monday due to cold air associated with the low-pressure system. That will bring temperatures down into the 60s for another very unseasonable June day. As we head overnight, we could be dipping into the 40s again, as we dry up. Tuesday is looking to remain on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Off and on showers and thunderstorms are possible through the work week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.