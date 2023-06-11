From tee-ball to softball state champions: Tazewell softball’s first state championship has been a long time coming

By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday, the Tazewell softball team won its first ever state championship over the James River Lady Knights 5-2. Despite winning the regular season Southwest District title, the Lady Bulldogs lost to the Richlands Lady Blue Tornado 4-3 in the Southwest district title game. That was all the motivation the team needed to come back and prove something.

The team would cruise in the region 2D tournament, defeating Central Wise, Lee and John Battle combined 22-5, to claim the first ever regional title for the softball team. Then in the state tournament’s first and second rounds, Tazewell would defeat Appomattox and Page County only giving up one run in both games.

In the championship game, Tazewell would start down 1-0 to the Lady Knights but would score two in the second and then a Brooke Nunley two-run home run would give the Lady Bulldogs a 4-1 lead. Tazewell would win 5-2 and the team talked about how this season is bigger than just one year but been brewing for a decade.

