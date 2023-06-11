Tazewell softball claims first ever state title

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell Lady Bulldogs took on the James River Lady Knights in the class two state championship at Botetourt Sports Complex Saturday.

It was a tight contest to start, as the Lady Knights would score in the first inning to lead 1-0, but the Lady Bulldogs would score two in the second to take the lead. In the fourth, Brooke Nunley hit a two-run home run which gave the Lady Bulldogs a 4-1 lead and all the momentum. Hannah Hayes would add in one more run in the inning.

James River would score one more run, but Carly Compton would shut the door in the seventh, getting a strikeout to end the game, and win the Tazewell softball team’s first ever state title and the first Tazewell athletics state championship in 27 years.

