Tazewell County Historical Society holds Juneteenth lecture at train station

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With Juneteenth coming next week, the Tazewell County Historical Society continued their Summer Lecture Series on the history of this new federal holiday. Some of things spoken about at this lecture include the origin of Juneteenth, how it became a state and eventually national holiday, and how Tazewell has celebrated in previous years. Brittany Davis, Tazewell County Friends of Juneteenth Cochair and the speaker for the event, said she was inspired to lead the lecture by her desire to educate those unaware of the holiday and its significance.

“Not many truly understand Juneteenth and the history of it and... in our own small town, we don’t understand truly how much slavery did impact this area and the descendants and how we can truly celebrate, honor, and commemorate our own freedom and celebrations together,” says Davis.

Davis encourages people to participate in Tazewell’s Juneteenth celebrations to help build unity in the community.

