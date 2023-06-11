Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Players from Southern West Virginia made an impact on the 2023 North-South All-Star Game but the North would prevail 23-10.

- Princeton teammates, Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice connected on a 20-yard touchdown.

- Jeremiah Jackson blocked a punt and Jordan Harvey recovered it. Jackson also had a sack in the fist half.

- Ethan Vargo Thomas led the South in receiving with 2 catches for 48 yards.

- Matthew Moore ran the ball 9 times for 40 yards.

