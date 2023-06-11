Local players shine in the North-South Football All-Star Game

Team North won 23-10
By Josh Widman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Players from Southern West Virginia made an impact on the 2023 North-South All-Star Game but the North would prevail 23-10.

- Princeton teammates, Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice connected on a 20-yard touchdown.

- Jeremiah Jackson blocked a punt and Jordan Harvey recovered it. Jackson also had a sack in the fist half.

- Ethan Vargo Thomas led the South in receiving with 2 catches for 48 yards.

- Matthew Moore ran the ball 9 times for 40 yards.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
WATCH: 72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

Jack Clem wins tennis state championship
Jack Clem breezes through the competition to win state championship
North-South Football ASG
2023 North-South High School Football All-Star Game
Jack Clem wins tennis state championship
Jack Clem wins tennis state championship
Lady Bulldogs win Tazewell athletics’ first state title since 1986, defeating James River 5-2
Tazewell softball claims first ever state title