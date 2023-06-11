Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosts “Dog Wash” event

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Green Valley-Glenwood volunteer fire-fighters and animal-care workers are making sure local dogs are clean and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

The groups held their annual “Dog Wash” today at the Green Valley fire station with community members welcome to bring their dogs of any size or breed.

The day includes a bath courtesy of local fire fighters along with appointment-free vaccinations with the help of workers with the green valley animal hospital.

It’s an annual event raising money for the fire department for more than twenty years. And while the department is thankful for the help to purchase gear and other necessary items Chief David Thompson says he’s more than happy to see area pets get the care they need as well.

The fire department made sure the water temperature was just right for the dogs with the help of a portable water heater as well.

