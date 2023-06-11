The Great American Petting Farm in Bluewell

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Great American Petting Farm returns to Grants Supermarket in Bluewell, Saturday.

On its second to last stop visitors today saw the chance to pet all kinds of animals including a calf, goat, donkey, pig and many others.

The petting farm’s last stop in our area will be Sunday. The animals will be set up in the Grants parking lot in Princeton at the intersection of Oakvale Road and Athens Road.

