Fayetteville church to sponsor Summer Food Service Program for area children

One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according...
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayetteville’s West Virginia Church of God announced it’s planning to sponsor a food service program under the W.Va. Dept. of Education and USDA’s Summer Food Program for Children.

According to a press release, breakfast and dinner will be served at the New River Ranch Ministry Center at 351 New Branch Road beginning in the week of June 12th.

For more information, those interested are urged to call (304) 252-0622, or (304) 320-6330.

Tazewell County Historical Society holds Juneteenth lecture at train station
Tazewell County Historical Society holds Juneteenth lecture at train station
21st annual "Blessing of the Bikes" returns to Burkes Garden
