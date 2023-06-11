Fayetteville church to sponsor Summer Food Service Program for area children

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayetteville’s West Virginia Church of God announced it’s planning to sponsor a food service program under the W.Va. Dept. of Education and USDA’s Summer Food Program for Children.

According to a press release, breakfast and dinner will be served at the New River Ranch Ministry Center at 351 New Branch Road beginning in the week of June 12th.

For more information, those interested are urged to call (304) 252-0622, or (304) 320-6330.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.