Celebrate Princeton Street Fair

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton residents are celebrating their city today.

The “Celebrate Princeton” street fair returned to Mercer Street, Saturday, inviting the public to come and enjoy a day of festivities. The grassroots district was open for live performances, vendors and more and for at least one organizer it’s a great way to showcase all the city has to offer.

Shannon Shine says, “You want things to happen in your local community. You don’t want to have to leave to enjoy something. So having music, artists, and vendors all come together they need to feel that they are loved and supported from where they are from. So they don’t have to feel like they have to leave and go to other city just to be appreciated. Enjoying them where they are at is a beautiful thing.”

