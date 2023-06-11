Bramwell’s annual “Spring Tour of Homes”

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bramwell’s annual “Spring Tour of Homes” welcomed visitors from all over today to walk through and admire historic homes in Bramwell, known as “Home to the Millionaires.”

Five homes were open to the public and impersonators were on-hand to act as the original homeowners.

Mayor Lou Stoker says this event started in the early 1980′s. “This started in 1983 as part of the Pocahontas Coalfield centennial. A group of ladies called the Millionaire Garden Club decided wouldn’t it be nice if just for one year we would open up our homes and let people come.”

