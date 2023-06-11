21st annual “Blessing of the Bikes” returns to Burkes Garden

An organizer estimates more than 100 bikes were blessed at this event.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKES GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) -Sunday saw the return of the annual Blessing of the Bikes in Burkes Garden. Bikers gathered at the Burkes Garden Community Center to receive a blessing for their motorcycle and a prayer for their safety on the road. In addition to blessings they also gave out Bibles and biker pins as well as a hotdog lunch. The event was well attended, with four pastors helping to bless each bike. Fred Lawless, one of the founders of the Burkes Garden Blessing of the Bikes, says this may be one of their best turnouts yet and estimates 150 people attended with around 112 bikes being blessed.

“We have some people who tell us, ‘We have been here every year. We love the event; we love the comradery.’ They like to be involved with other bikers. It gives them opportunities for new ministries,” says Lawless.

Lawless adds, this is the 21st time they held this annual event which got its start in 2002. He says they plan to hold this event again next year around the second Sunday in June.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
WATCH: 72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

Tazewell County Historical Society holds Juneteenth lecture at train station
Tazewell County Historical Society holds Juneteenth lecture at train station
One in six in the general population live in a home without a stable source of food, according...
Fayetteville church to sponsor Summer Food Service Program for area children
21st annual “Blessing of the Bikes” returns to Burkes Garden
21st annual “Blessing of the Bikes” returns to Burkes Garden
Roanoke City launches a traffic safety campaign.
Roanoke’s traffic safety campaign urges drivers to change lanes when passing cyclists