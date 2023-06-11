21st annual “Blessing of the Bikes” returns to Burkes Garden

BURKES GARDEN, Va. (WVVA) -Sunday saw the return of the annual Blessing of the Bikes in Burkes Garden. Bikers gathered at the Burkes Garden Community Center to receive a blessing for their motorcycle and a prayer for their safety on the road. In addition to blessings they also gave out Bibles and biker pins as well as a hotdog lunch. The event was well attended, with four pastors helping to bless each bike. Fred Lawless, one of the founders of the Burkes Garden Blessing of the Bikes, says this may be one of their best turnouts yet and estimates 150 people attended with around 112 bikes being blessed.

“We have some people who tell us, ‘We have been here every year. We love the event; we love the comradery.’ They like to be involved with other bikers. It gives them opportunities for new ministries,” says Lawless.

Lawless adds, this is the 21st time they held this annual event which got its start in 2002. He says they plan to hold this event again next year around the second Sunday in June.

