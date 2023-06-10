Quiet tonight with storms on the way tomorrow

Low risk of flooding Sunday night
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tonight we’ll stay dry. A slight increase in clouds will give us partly cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures will finally warm back up to more seasonable levels, sitting in the mid 50s.

Tonight will be dry and seasonable
Tonight will be dry and seasonable(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll start out the day in the 50s, but quickly warm up into the upper 70s / low 80s as a warm front moves in by the evening. The front will quickly be followed by a cold front, as we’ll see those temperatures stay really cool on Monday, lingering in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow we will see thunderstorms forming by the late afternoon and early evening
Tomorrow we will see thunderstorms forming by the late afternoon and early evening(WVVA WEATHER)

As these frontal systems approach, we’ll see some showers and thunderstorms that could be accompanied by some heavy downpours. This could lead to some localized flooding issues, so stay weather aware Sunday night and into Monday morning. Parts of our area are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Areas that could see flooding would be places with poor drainage, or low-lying areas.

Some areas could see some flooding, so stay weather aware Sunday evening
Some areas could see some flooding, so stay weather aware Sunday evening(WVVA WEATHER)

