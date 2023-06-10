Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
WATCH: 72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

Latest News

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
Cassava flour, fruit kept 4 children, including baby, alive after plane crash in Colombia’s jungle
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says