Local athletes show out at 2023 North-South All-Star Basketball Classic

North Bears win girls all-star game 101-68. South Cardinals take boys all-star game 123-106
North Bears win girls all-star game 101-68. South Cardinals take boys all-star game 123-106
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual North-South All-Star Basketball Classic took place at the South Charleston Community Center Friday. Five local players suited up for the Team South Cardinals in the girls game. Four local players played for Team South in the boys game.

Prior to the games, there was a skills competition broken up intro three events: a free throw contest, “hot shot” contest, and a dunk contest. In the “hot shot” contest, the duo of Cadence Stewart and Goose Gabbert from Greenbrier East won the event.

In the girls game, Team South got out to a quick 17-9 lead behind Stewart’s scoring. However, the North Bears would storm back to lead 57-38 at half. In the end, Team North would win 101-68. Cadence Stewart won the Team South MVP after scoring 16 points off of four threes.

In the boys game, it was a back and forth start, as both teams were tied 31-31 in the first half. Near the end of the second half, Team South would pull away to lead by seven, 58-51. The South would use that momentum to carry the Cardinals to a 123-106 victory.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
WATCH: 72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

North wins girls all-star game 101-68. South takes boys all-star game 123-106
Girls Soccer All-SWD First Team
12 local girls soccer players earn spots on the SWD first team
All-SWD girls soccer 1st team
WhistlePigs lose 14-8 to State liners
Princeton drops second game of season to Bristol