Local athletes show out at 2023 North-South All-Star Basketball Classic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual North-South All-Star Basketball Classic took place at the South Charleston Community Center Friday. Five local players suited up for the Team South Cardinals in the girls game. Four local players played for Team South in the boys game.

Prior to the games, there was a skills competition broken up intro three events: a free throw contest, “hot shot” contest, and a dunk contest. In the “hot shot” contest, the duo of Cadence Stewart and Goose Gabbert from Greenbrier East won the event.

In the girls game, Team South got out to a quick 17-9 lead behind Stewart’s scoring. However, the North Bears would storm back to lead 57-38 at half. In the end, Team North would win 101-68. Cadence Stewart won the Team South MVP after scoring 16 points off of four threes.

In the boys game, it was a back and forth start, as both teams were tied 31-31 in the first half. Near the end of the second half, Team South would pull away to lead by seven, 58-51. The South would use that momentum to carry the Cardinals to a 123-106 victory.

