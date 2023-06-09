WV Coalfields Cookoff gets underway in Welch now through Saturday

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - One thing about the farm is what those animals produces makes it to the stove, over or grill.

And the grill is where the swine will be this weekend in downtown Welch as the West Virginia Coalfields Cookoff gets underway today and into Saturday.

The cook-off started three years ago as a way for residents to convene during the pandemic.

It was such a success that they decided to continue the tradition.

Governor Jim Justice even declared it a state championship.

“We have teams that come up from all up and down the east coast, some West Virginia, as far as way as Georgia as well as North Carolina, New York, all over the place,” said organizer, Andrea Ball. “So people can come in and taste from all the competitors as well as eat from barbecue vendors.”

This year the cookoff is also hosting several ATV competitions.

“You know the food is fantastic. You can’t beat all the great things to try. But I’m excited this year, we’re also the State ATV Festival so we have an ATV tug of war as well as a lot of other ATV contests but this tug of war they pit ATVs against each other to see who is really the best of the best.”

For more on the WV Coalfields Cookoff and WV ATV Festival click here.

