VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, June 8 in Wythe County at around 8:12 p.m.

According to the VSP, a Kia Forte was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate at the 73-mile marker. The Kia continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid striking the Kia.

The driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

A passenger in the Kia and the motorcycle’s operator were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Names of the deceased have not been released, and this investigation is active and ongoing.

