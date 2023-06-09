Vehicle hits Headstart bus in Tazewell crash

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A vehicle hit a Headstart bus between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gratton Road and Bourne Road in Tazewell according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Several rescue and fire departments responded to the crash along with Virginia State Police and the TCSO.

VSP is heading the investigation. There is no information regarding injuries or fatalities at this time.

