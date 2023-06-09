RPS resumes high school graduations

The remaining graduation ceremonies will be held inside the schools.
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a message to the community Wednesday evening, Richmond Public Schools Superintendant Jason Kamras provided updates on end-of-the-year operations following the fatal mass shooting after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Superintendent Jason Kamras provides update on RPS community

In a statement to families, Kamras said that schools will be closed for students for the rest of the week, which would have been a day and a half of school for non-graduating students. All school events, including “moving on” ceremonies and end-of-the-year celebrations, are also canceled. RPS staff will report to work for their regular schedule.

“I recognize this will be very upsetting to many students, families, and staff,” Kamras wrote. “However, given how on edge our community is right now, and given that three more RPS students were shot last night, I felt this step was necessary to safeguard the RPS family.”

Students can still drop off school-issued technology, pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch and retrieve medications and other items from the school building.

The remaining graduation ceremonies will resume Friday through Tuesday, June 13, inside the schools. Details about tickets and livestreams will be provided Thursday. No bags will be allowed in the events, and flowers, balloons and amplified devices will also be prohibited. Everyone will be subject to searches.

Here is the revised schedule:

  • Open High School - Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. (at Richmond Community High School).
  • Franklin Military Academy - Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m.
  • Armstrong High School - Monday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Thomas Jefferson High School - Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
  • John Marshall High School - Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m.
  • George Wythe High School - Tuesday, June 13 at noon (at John Marshall High School).

