Raleigh Co. man sentenced to more than 12 years for federal drug crime

Larry Wayne Meadows
Larry Wayne Meadows(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Larry Wayne Meadows, 71, of Shady Spring, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine to 12 years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, on September 21, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Meadows’ residence and found approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, and a large assortment of prescription pills. Meadows admitted that he possessed these drugs with the intent to distribute them. Meadows further admitted to possessing four firearms that officers also found inside his residence.

Meadows told officers that he had been distributing about 1 ounce of methamphetamine and 1 ounce of heroin each week for about a year. Meadows’ criminal record includes two prior federal felony convictions for controlled substance offenses.

