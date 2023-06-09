Oceana to receive more than $1.4 million in CDS funding for wastewater collection upgrades

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) has announced $1,444,000 for the town of Oceana. This funding is from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and was secured solely by Capito.

The funding will be used to upgrade Oceana’s wastewater collection system to accommodate increasing sewage volume.

“I’m pleased to have secured this funding for the Town of Oceana to make needed upgrades to their wastewater system,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Making sure our communities have reliable water infrastructure will always be a top priority, and these funds will address a number of defects to be repaired or eliminated which were identified by the city. I am glad to help support this needed improvement for the people of Oceana.”

