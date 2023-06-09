More “milky sun” on the way for Friday-Saturday

Skies will still be hazy at times to end the work week
HAZY THIS WEEKEND
HAZY THIS WEEKEND
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight
Tonight

High pressure remains in control as we head into the evening. We should stay dry and mainly clear into tonight. Temps will be on the cool side, dropping into the 40s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

Tomorrow will bring more sunshine, but also some returning haze as smoke from wildfires in Canada travels into the region. Our quality could again be diminished at times through the end of the week, so if you have lung/heart issues monitor symptoms and limit outdoor exposure! Highs should be in the upper 60s-low 70s again Friday afternoon. Friday night will be cool and dry with lows in the 50s.

SMOKE FORECAST
SMOKE FORECAST

Temps should climb into the 70s and low 80s again by Saturday, and smoke should gradually lessen by Sunday. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms develop at the beginning of next week as a frontal system moves in.

STAY TUNED!

