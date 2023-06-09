Man accused of killing WVSP trooper waives preliminary hearing
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing a West Virginia State trooper and seriously injuring another man waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning.
On Tuesday, Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack on Friday, June 2.
Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan.
West Virginia State Police say Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan, is in serious but stable condition after Kennedy shot him with a rifle.
Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder for pulling the trigger on Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to WVSP.
On Wednesday, family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered to honor trooper Maynard’s legacy at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia.
Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
Troopers say the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Kennedy was previously denied bond.
This is a developing story.
