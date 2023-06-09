Lake Stephens opens disc golf course


Leaders with Raleigh County Parks and Rec. opened a new disc golf course at Lake Stephens on...
Leaders with Raleigh County Parks and Rec. opened a new disc golf course at Lake Stephens on Friday. The 18-hole, multi-level course is located next to the Lake’s overlook.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with Raleigh County Parks and Rec. opened a new disc golf course at Lake Stephens with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The 18-hole, multi-level course is located next to the Lake’s overlook.

According to the park’s director, Molly Williams, the course designed by Ryan Shumate has two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placement ready for when the course needs a fresh layout. She credits the Beckley Area Foundation and numerous sponsors for helping to bring the project to fruition.

“It was years in the making. It wasn’t just a parks and rec thing. It was definitely a community effort. It was a Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) grant that helped with the baskets and sponsors from all over the county that stepped up to get it completed.”

Williams said the course’s first tournament will be held on Saturday, June 10. She said there is no cost to play on the course.

Additional sponsors included:

Marquee Cinemas

Work Wide Products INC

Coca Cola

Vaught Neurological Services PLLC

Alliance Consulting INC

Aaron Boarders

Whitco Cleaning Equipment INC

Bill Miller Insurance

Ron Hedrick

Lowes

84 Lumber

Appalachian Aggregates

