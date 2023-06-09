Lake Stephens opens disc golf course
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders with Raleigh County Parks and Rec. opened a new disc golf course at Lake Stephens with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Friday. The 18-hole, multi-level course is located next to the Lake’s overlook.
According to the park’s director, Molly Williams, the course designed by Ryan Shumate has two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placement ready for when the course needs a fresh layout. She credits the Beckley Area Foundation and numerous sponsors for helping to bring the project to fruition.
“It was years in the making. It wasn’t just a parks and rec thing. It was definitely a community effort. It was a Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) grant that helped with the baskets and sponsors from all over the county that stepped up to get it completed.”
Williams said the course’s first tournament will be held on Saturday, June 10. She said there is no cost to play on the course.
Additional sponsors included:
Marquee Cinemas
Work Wide Products INC
Coca Cola
Vaught Neurological Services PLLC
Alliance Consulting INC
Aaron Boarders
Whitco Cleaning Equipment INC
Bill Miller Insurance
Ron Hedrick
Lowes
84 Lumber
Appalachian Aggregates
