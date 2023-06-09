Incarcerated Pax man facing new felony charges in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Charles Haggerty, 46, is facing new felony charges in Fayette County according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Haggerty was on previously on trial for sexual abuse of a minor where he took a plea. News of this conviction has resulted in another victim coming forward to report sexual abuse.

He is charged with 4 counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, 4 counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, and 4 counts of Sexual Abuse by Parent Guardian, or Custodian, all felonies.

Haggerty, who is serving a prison sentence for his previous conviction, will now await court proceedings for the new charges.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.