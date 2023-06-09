Hazy skies and comfortable highs
High temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s today
It is a chilly one across our region this morning, but temperatures will eventually rise into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Most will stay dry with mainly sunny skies; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out, especially for those north of I-64. Hazy skies are expected today as smoke drifts our way from the wildfires burning in Canada. Most of the smoke will stay aloft, but some will make it to the surface which could lower our air quality. Those with breathing problems should avoid outdoor strenuous activates.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and temperatures will once again drop below average. Lows will drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s overnight.
We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies on Saturday. Hazy conditions should improve throughout the afternoon hours. High temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.
Most of Sunday looks dry, but some showers will begin to develop throughout the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches our region. It’ll be a mild day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday night and Monday morning as that front swings through. Heavy downpours could result in some localized flooding issues during that time. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
