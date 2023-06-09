Greenbrier Co. man sntenced for violating federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Justin Charles Baker, 35, of Smoot, was sentenced for failure to provide information related to interstate travel as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) to one year and one month in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, Baker was required to comply with the provisions of SORNA because of his conviction for sexual battery in Cleveland County, North Carolina, Superior Court on July 19, 2021. The conviction involved sexually inappropriate behavior with a 13-year-old relative. Baker was aware of SORNA’s registration requirements. Within two years of his conviction, Baker failed to comply with those requirements in three different states.

Baker failed to update his registration in North Carolina before moving to Virginia in August 2021. Baker also failed to update his registration in Virginia before moving from Covington, Virginia, to the area of Smoot, West Virginia, in August 2022. Baker resided and worked in West Virginia from August 2022 until November 29, 2022, and failed to register as a sex offender in West Virginia in violation of the requirements of SORNA.

