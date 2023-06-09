Great American Petting Farm coming to Mercer County this weekend

McDOWELL & MERCER COUNTIES, W.Va. (WVVA) - Farm livin’ is the life for those in McDowell and Mercer counties the weekend of June 9, 2023 as the Great American Petting Farm continue to make stops throughout our region.

Shane Boyer with the petting farm says it so important to host these farms to educate the next generation.

“Well, so agriculture is very it’s been forgotten about in our country, and we try to bring it to kids. So that they can have an experience with these animals get a little taste of what agriculture is all about animal husbandry, they get to feed them, they get to pet it, and they get to experience the whole thing,” said Boyer who says his favorite animals are the donkeys.

“[The farm] very, very, very important for our kids today.”

The donkeys, chickens, sheep, goats and alpacas of the Great American Petting farm are making stops in Bluewell and Princeton this weekend.

Saturday from noon until 7 PM at the Grants in Bluewell.

Sunday from noon until 7 PM at the Grants in Princeton at the Crossroads.

Watch more in the interview above.

