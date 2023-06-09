Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency

A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident. (Source: WCVB, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HEALTH, CNN)
By John Atwater, WCVB
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (WCVB) – A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident.

Ashton Turmel, 6, had a rough fall on the playground a few weeks ago and fractured his arm.

“They were concerned they’d have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

But it wasn’t the painful break that brought tears to his eyes. His mother said her son only cried when medical professionals cut off his Patriots Tom Brady jersey at the hospital.

“He hadn’t cried from his fracture, but he cried when they cut his jersey off,” Dr. E.J. Caterson said.

Through hours of surgery, Caterson saved Ashton’s hand but knew that wouldn’t be enough for this young diehard fan.

The doctor made a few calls and Ashton’s favorite team came through.

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a personalized video to go along with it.

The young fan’s recovery is going to take a few weeks, but the tears are gone and he has a new favorite player.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
Police lights generic
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
George Cole
Tazewell County man wins almost $900,000 through Va. Lottery online game
Two inmates are formerly charged with the death of another inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Two inmates charged with elderly inmate’s death at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers