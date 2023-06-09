College establishes memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard

Cory Maynard
Cory Maynard(WVSP)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has established a memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

The funds from this scholarship will go to first responders and their family members to assist with educational expenses at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

“With the loss of any law enforcement officer is a great tragedy, but when it’s someone from your area it makes it even 10 times harder. We talked about what could we do to honor Sgt. Maynard’s legacy, everything he did for the Williamson community and Southern West Virginia -- and we decided the best thing we could do to honor him is establish a scholarship for the children of first responders, law enforcement and those who are on the front lines every day,” Dr. Pamela Alderman, president at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, said.

An opportunity Alderman says will help pave the way for future generations.

Anyone is welcome to donate.

If you would like to donate to this memorial scholarship in honor of Sgt. Cory Maynard, you can do so using this link.

Once you are on the website, you can go to the drop-down menu where it says “designation” and click on “Sgt. Cory Maynard Memorial Scholarship” at the bottom. From there, you will fill in information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
72-year-old woman crashes into CVS
WATCH: 72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle
George Cole
Tazewell County man wins almost $900,000 through Va. Lottery online game
It was a victory in court for a former Raleigh County Board of Education President fighting two...
Former Raleigh County BOE Pres. wins case in federal court over unlawful arrest

Latest News

WV Coalfields Cookoff gets underway in Welch now through Saturday
WV Coalfields Cookoff gets underway in Welch now through Saturday
Petting Farm returns to McDowell & Mercer Counties
Great American Petting Farm coming to Mercer County this weekend
Clubs and Scrubs golf tournament estimates $17,000 raised for Heritage Hall patient funds
Clubs and Scrubs golf tournament estimates $17,000 raised for Heritage Hall patient funds
Clubs and Scrubs golf tournament estimates $17,000 raised for Heritage Hall patient funds